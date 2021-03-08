Regarding the March 4 Associated Press article "Dems tighten relief benefits, firm up support for virus bill," isn’t it a darn shame that the Dems had to lower the benefits to the poor, the unemployed, the hungry, the children (thousands in Frederick County), the sick and the elderly. Who is doing this?
I can think of a few names. Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican from Wisconsin, Mitt Romney by reducing Social Security, the Republicans in the House and Senate who think $15 an hour is way too much to pay in wages.
It’s the same guys that wouldn’t give health benefits to their constituents and tried to reduce them. It’s the Republican president that is now before the Supreme Court trying to deny Puerto Rico and Guam social security benefits accorded to the rest of America. These are the guys, Republicans, that left the pandemic to the mercy of state and local governments (Frederick included) to handle without additional fiscal help.
They are taxing unemployment pay of people who already have nothing, yet they don’t tax corporations and the filthy rich who have everything. The list goes on and on. There, I said it. The regular working “slob” has been forsaken. So goes, what is nationally happening will visit Frederick with a vengeance. Believe it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.