No greater polarization in the COVID shot/mask controversy can be found than on your opinion page of Monday, Aug. 23. Note: I use the term shot vs. vaccine, as the shot is not a pure vaccine that would provide immunity, but only provides limitation of severity, which is still a major achievement.
The two articles, “Gov. Hogan’s divisiveness continues” and “As a doctor, I’m running out of compassion for the unvaccinated,” clearly convey the opinions of the too large minority who oppose COVID shots and masking vs. the too small majority who favor both, respectively.
While the anti-shot/masking camp continues to claim its individual right to choose, the pro-shot/masking camp continues to expound its frustration on the failure to end this now controllable pandemic. The message from the pro-shot/masking camp to the anti-shot/masking camp appears to be, Yes, you have a right not to get the shot or mask up, but we also have a right not to catch or transmit COVID unnecessarily. If you continue to refuse shots and masking, then ensure that you do not contract COVID severe enough to tax our medical facilities even further and ensure you do not spread COVID either within your camp or to us in the pro-shot/masking camp.
Raymond Gallucci
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.