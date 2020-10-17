How does the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett see herself? A women’s rights advocate? A judicial conservative? A constitutionalist? A champion of mothers and families? An example for other woman (and men) aspiring to the serve the country? A political pawn?
I hope everyone realizes that the person right now who has the most power and say in what our government is about and what values are to be cherished is Barrett. Imagine if you will, if at the end of the hearings, she thanks the Senate and declines the nomination.
In rejecting the judgeship, she says the following: I have listened to the arguments for and against my appointment. I understand that 74 percent of Americans are saying that the next Supreme Court jurist should be nominated by whoever is elected president. I recognize that RBG was a liberal and that the court — in order to be more balanced — should have a liberal replace her. I think it is unconscionable to have any party “stack” the court. I also believe that because of the pandemic and economic fallout, the Senate would better serve its constituents by focusing on aid to the needy, the families being evicted from their homes, the sick and small businesses. Finally, as a wife, mother of seven, person of religious beliefs and judge, I want to set a good example to speak up, speak out and do the right thing. A Supreme Court seat has been my dream job, but I do not want it if it is given to me at the wrong time, for the wrong reasons and the wrong motivation. I want my story in American history to be different.
