Rick Blatchford’s Jan. 12 commentary “The power of words” showed a cavalier disregard for the severity of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attack on the Capitol and was so full of holes that it looked like it was used for target practice. Calling the commemoration of a tragic event a Democratic “celebration” while failing to “celebrate” other shootings, specifically Congressman Scalise’s shooting in June 2017 is hypocrisy at its highest. In June 2017 and the subsequent anniversary, the House and Senate were run by a Republican majority, so the onus was on them, not Nancy Pelosi, to do any “commemoration.”
By declaring that bipartisanship, and not democracy, is in danger, Blatchford forgets that bipartisanship was forever condemned by Mitch McConnell when after President Obama was elected, McConnell’s declared goal was to make Obama a one-term president.
Following the installation of the January 6 bipartisan House Committee, information is surfacing at state and federal levels which contradicts Mr. Blatchford’s theories. Five states have revealed fraudulently filed, unlawful Republican versions of Electoral College Certifications. Multiple participants in the 1/6 insurrection are under criminal investigation and just today (Jan. 13), the FBI has arrested the leader of the Proud Boys for seditious activity. Congressmen are failing to provide information which is critical to the evidence production to ascertain their involvement. Other government officials have pleaded the fifth to avoid criminal implications and withhold material critical to the investigation.
This is the time to step up and speak up to save our country from sedition, treason, and unlawful activities, not the time to downplay the 1/6 event. And yes, we do remember the rest of the Declaration of Independence: “He [The King] has refused for a long time ... to cause others to be elected…..”
Marvin Schwab
Ijamsville
"...bipartisanship was forever condemned by Mitch McConnell when after President Obama was elected, McConnell’s declared goal was to make Obama a one-term president."
Forever condemned? A bit of hyperbole. Isn't it the job of any opposition party to try to limit the term of their opponent? If not, then why hold elections? Seat the Executive for 8 years. Pick a term for any office, and forbid the incumbent from seeking re-election.
“Two-party systems are formed to promote centrism and encourage political parties to find common positions which appeal to wide swaths of the electorate.” Poli. Sci. 211( introduction to political concepts). I guess Mitch failed to take that class. He didn’t gain a broad enough consensus to hold Obama to one term.
The job of a member of congress is to help the country and their constituency, not torpedo anything and everything the current President does just to run him out of office. Voting against things you previously supported is ludicrous. But that is rewarded by voters.
Somehow my comments are submitted before I finish. The election of 2020 will be studied for years and Jan 6 will be a footnote. It was a highly unorthodox election and one could argue somewhat unconstitutional as 30 States overrode their legislated laws by executive orders ,Secretary of State opinions and judicial edicts. The so called fraudulent certifications questioned the legitimacy.
Our democracy survived. Cool heads prevailed. Then numerous States immediately passed laws to strengthen their election integrity and countermand the unlegislated edicts.
But get this. Even though there has not been a new law passed that makes voting less restrictive than the existing le
I am going to give up. Hopefully I will not be short-circuited. It should read no laws that have been passed making voting more restrictive and actually less restrictive in many cases. But in their usual bizarre and unfounded way they, the Democrats claim we are entering a new phase of Jim Crow.. From Russian collusion to planned insurrection truth has escaped the new Progressive party.
Which is it? You jest 🤷♂️, unaware or just a silly person?
https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/27/texas-voting-elections-mail-in-drop-off/
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/25/us/politics/georgia-voting-law-republicans.html
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/voting-laws-roundup-october-2021
Awtwam: Jsk reminds me of Kellyanne Conway; both of them have developed the technique
of perfecting the ancient art of delivering half-truths, fake news, and obfuscation—with a smile.
Is "somewhat unconstitutional" analogous to "somewhat pregnant"?
The EC certifications were called fraudulent because they were fraudulent.
Right up there with "minor incursion".
The power of truth. Bi-partisanship ended when Mitch McConnell declared his goal was to make Obama a one term President? Really? And you imply that the committee is bi-partisan thus trying, by implication to sanction it's unified legitimacy.
Let's face it. Jan 6 is all the Democrats have left. We will see in November 2022 how the American people value the new Democrat party and there
