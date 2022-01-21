Hoo boy, Rick Blatchford really outdid himself Wednesday, January 12, with his column entitled “The power of words.” He tries to negate the fact that the events of January 6, 2021, were an insurrection by denying the rioters were attempting a government takeover, and by the fact they were called rioters by some news outlets. Semantics, Mr. Blatchford, semantics.
He denies that the participants were attempting a government takeover; paraphrasing his own Merriam-Webster definition, participants most definitely engaged in “a...violent attempt to take control of [the] government.” If the violence was “intended to influence the outcome of an election,” as he says, how does that not constitute an attempt at a government takeover, especially when participants are threatening the murder of several elected officials of that government in order to maintain the power of the person or people they support?
Marching on the Capitol is one thing, and perfectly legitimate whether one agrees with the reasons or not. Tearing down barricades and beating police and others turns it into a riot, and invading the Capitol calling for the murder of elected officials turns it into an insurrection.
He goes on to try to quantify January 6 vs. various prior attacks. While I agree the 1954 attack by Puerto Rican nationalists was worse on one hand, they were not trying to take over our elected government like the January 6 rioters were.
He also cites Weather Underground bombings, which were intended to force changes but never to harm people (once by accident they killed one person.) I don’t have to look them up; I personally know several former members, though my acquaintance didn’t come about until many years later. That’s a whole other topic.
How does he dare compare damage-repair dollar amounts to harming people, or people threatening to murder duly-elected officials? I don’t care who you like or don’t like, who you agree or disagree with. I fully understand intense anger, but no one has a right to trash people or property over differing beliefs, no matter how strongly held.
Demagogues and megalomaniacs take and maintain power by encouraging followers to harm those who disagree. Remember Donald Trump on the campaign trail encouraging his followers to beat up someone in attendance who dared to question/disagree with him? Remember Hitler? These same tactics were used in the 1930s by those supporting him against those who dared to disagree. Look that up.
Leatrice Urbanowicz
Frederick
