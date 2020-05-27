A letter in the May 12 News-Post blames President Trump's "ignorance and arrogance" for his musings (as Dr. Birx characterized them) to the medical community about the possible internal use of ultraviolet light and chemical disinfectants in the fight against COVID-19. At least the writer didn't echo the "news" media's big lie that Trump had suggested imbibing or injecting Lysol or bleach.
In fact, the president's musings were apropos. In April, a company named Aytu BioScience signed an agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for the "Healight" catheter, a string of UV LEDs that is introduced into the breathing tube of an intubated patient, to irradiate and kill viruses and bacteria from the inside. And a research paper under the aegis of Cornell University proposes attacking the virus by having the patient inhale a mist of ethyl alcohol. Both are right along the lines of what the president suggested. Interestingly, following the president's musings, YouTube blocked an Aytu BioScience explanatory video. Funny, isn't it, how leftists always seem to equate "science" with "silencing your opponents."
The May 12 letter writer states that Trump's ban on China travel was "useless" because the strain of the virus in the U.S. arrived via Europe. Trump imposed the ban on Jan. 31. The first cases in Italy weren't reported by the W.H.O. until three weeks later, Feb. 21. Had Joe Biden been president, with no "hysterical, xenophobic" China travel ban in January, the death count here would have been higher, sooner. Had Trump banned travel from Europe, Democrats would still have condemned him as xenophobic.
As it is, the DNA shows that most of the virus east of California came through the New York area, where the Democrat leadership was woefully unprepared, where Mayor De Blasio's health commissioner encouraged folks to come out and mingle in early March, and where Governor Cuomo reprehensibly forced nursing homes to admit infected individuals, resulting in so many nursing home residents dying that the method of counting the deaths was tampered with to obscure the facts. Talk about ignorance and arrogance.
All while President Trump followed the scientific recommendations of Dr. Fauci, refilled the stockpile of N95 face masks that President Obama had left empty, and earned plaudits from a number of governors, including Democrats such as Gavin Newsom, for his helpfulness and cooperation in fighting the problem.
It's to be hoped that the voters can set aside blind emotionalism and take a rational look at the decisions made by politicians of both parties.
