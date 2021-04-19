Our American ideals, customs, Bill of Rights and Constitution are being threatened to the extent of reducing the rights, freedoms and privileges we have enjoyed for over 230 years.
Our oil independence has been ended with the closure of pipeline construction which has put thousands of workers out of work. The prices at the pump are rising as is the price of heating oil.
Two COVID-19 bills passed, which send most of the money to other than COVID-19 relief. Much of the money went to states being poorly run by their governors. Money from the federal government only supports their poor performance.
A recent proposal for a tax increase will add to the destruction of small businesses initially brought about by the COVID-19 shutdown of businesses. The tax proposal will also take money out of the pockets of blue-collar workers.
Our election system is being threatened to the extent of making our elections nothing but a sham, ending the voting rights, accuracy and privileges we have enjoyed for years.
Our southern border has been opened, allowing anyone to enter our country illegally. Unescorted children are being piled into facilities. As reported, more than 10 percent of those entering have the COVID-19 virus. The security of our country is being threatened.
The security of our country is also being threatened by attacks from politicians on our police forces. These attacks stem from the murder of one Black person by a policeman that is getting his just due in our legal system. With uncalled-for support from the media, that murder was blown so far out of proportion it has reached the point of reducing our internal security.
All job categories in our country have a small number of bad people in their ranks — the police included. This in no way should bring about the cruelty now being aimed at our police forces.
Just passed in Maryland are uncalled for laws that unprotect the police to the extent some could leave the force, and as reported, the vacancies created in other police departments are unfilled because there is no one applying for the jobs. Can anyone blame them? These people put their lives in danger every minute they are on the job and now their lives are even more in danger due to the unwarranted interference by the politicians.
Mr. Bugg, you are incorrect on all counts. I don’t know what else to write. I’m not chastising, I’m not ridiculing. Frankly, it is too painful to see good people falling prey to the un-American, anarchist idiocy that was fully ushered in via our last president. What you are stating is wrong, and your judgment is not wise.
"The prices at the pump are rising as is the price of heating oil."
And that is reflected in the increased share prices of my investments in fossil fuel companies. Rah!
It is a mystery why the FNP publishes letters full of verifiable lies. Do the editors who choose these letters exercise no judgement? Or, if they do exercise judgement, are they so ignorant of current events that they think Bugg is making legitimate points?
Perhaps it is to compensate for the small comics section.
Or the lack of a Sunday paper...
The letters to the editors are for opinions. They are only a problem for you if you don't agree, at which time you can submit your own letter and voice your opinion.
Goodness, it's a dark place to live if you believe that organized groups are intent on destroying America. Try UFO's, that's more fun.
William starts off right up front with a lie: "Our oil independence has been ended with the closure of pipeline construction which has put thousands of workers out of work." The pipeline in question was to move oil from CANADA, across the US to refineries and ports, where it would be shipped to other countries. It had nothing to do with our energy independence because the oil was NOT FROM HERE. Get it? How stupid ARE some of these people??
Shift - your last question was one that caused me to continually shake my head for the last four+ years. Fits right in with the " Big Lie" they believe as well.
Ummm...Bug...our oil independence is being threatened by an overall fact that at some point oil WILL run out. Our independence is being threatened directly by the past POTUS who instigated an insurrection and tried (and is still trying) to subvert the election process, which is bolstered by a republican house and senate that has yet to clearly state the facts about that and how the election was clearly not stolen. It is being threatened by racist legislation instigating Jim Crow 2021 in Georgia with slanted voter laws. It is being threatened by (or was until he was booted) POTUS who hired former CEOs and lobbyists to run key departments where they had direct conflicts of interest and summarily attempted to dismantle those departments. It was threatened by a POTUS who held no standard of decency or truth, and lied 30K+ times over his 4 year term, hired his family who were utterly unqualified for duty, and by the POTUS himself who was AWOL once the election happened and abdicated all duty responsibilities. It remains threatened by slanted media that continues to pump out disinformation and conspiracies that the election was stolen and Jan 6th was no big deal. It is threatened by the POTUS who tried his best to dismantle EPA in favor of oil vs renewables that would TRULY give us independent energy that also would not destroy the planet's atmosphere and environment, nor continue to lob profits upon an industry that will go the way of the wagon makers and blacksmiths due to sheer obsolescence. Bugg is just another poser who buys into the slop that is fed the right wingers and his head is fat with fiction.
"...the murder of one Black person by a policeman that is getting his just due in our legal system." Many thousands of people of color have been murdered with NO justice, but Mr. Bugg seems to think all the fuss is because of just this one. What a privilege to be able to ignore the truth.
[thumbup]chris I highlighted that quote as well. The ubiquitousness of cameras has shed light on inequitable treatment known to many, unsuspected by more. That’s over, we can’t unsee it.
The security of our citizens is threatened by police forces. The mild legislation enacted stems from the murder of many Americans, of all colors. All job categories have a number of bad people in their ranks, but only police kill over a thousand of us yearly, and fight to keep that right. Hopefully, the officers who can't accept diminished power and even minimal oversight will resign. These people put our lives in danger every minute they are on the job.
It'[s interesting that the same groups that told us for years that just because most terrorists are Muslims doesn't mean that all Muslims are terrorists and not to treat them that way, are now painting all cops with the same brush as a few bad cops.
The same people demanding to defund the police want police protection in their neighborhood or they retreat to their mansions with private security - leaving minority neighborhoods at greater risk of crime.
The mid-terms are just around the corner. Let's see what else the Dims can screw up in time for the elections.
So you equate cops and terrorists?
Not at all, but of course that's where you would go with it. Just pointing out the hypocrisy of the the liberals who use their broad brush when it suits their agenda, but chastises any who use a broad brush for other reasons, like Muslim terrorists.
Funny that one person here claims to be calling out the hypocrisy of the liberals ( which is in itself painting with a broad brush ) while using the all encompassing term Dims. Kind of make the point that this person can't think logically and is the worst kind of hypocrite - a button pusher for sure.
I borrow that broad brush from the Dimocrats as needed. They seem to have an endless supply in the Hypocrisy Closet where they also keep their supply of race cards.
The buttons only work when connected to a nerve.
“The button only works when it connects to a nerve?” Like bringing up Bosco won’t deny he’s a former postal worker? Does that connect to a nerve?
See, this particular button pusher can't answer any questions honestly. It is particularly funny when one portrays all of the "ills" he claims about a large, diverse group of voters. In his mind, one size fits all.
Nope, awt, that doesn't connect anywhere - especially in your delusional mind. Still no proof, eh?
Actually that is not true, bosco. Not all cops are bad for sure. But, the system that protects them is supported by all cops and that is the problem. The instinct to protect their own rather than rooting out the bad apples is the problem.
Cameras suggest that “few” may be more than we thought.
Another LTE by this writer that re-packages the misleading and false shouts of Fox network blowhard and Q-anon woo-woos.
Watch a lot of Fox, do you? How about that CNN guy caught on hidden camera admitting they manipulated the news to get Biden elected?
How about that POTUS who welcomed foreign aid in altering the election? Hmm? He openly welcomed China and Russia, among others, to interfere.
Oh, you must mean Quid Pro Joe and the money that flowed to him from Moscow and Beijing through Hunter. You would probably have been more informed about the laptop and its contents - including spread sheets with money earmarked for the "Big Guy" except CNN manipulated the news by their own admission to get Biden elected.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/04/15/project-veritas--cnn-n2587974
https://www.opindia.com/2021/04/project-veritas-charlie-chester-cnn-trump-biden/ And he went on 5 Tinder dates as the setting. The poll question is: was this “desperately seeking attention” - or no? Dating is hard.
bosco, Do you really believe the CNN folk are that honest?
