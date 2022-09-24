A few months ago, there were some articles and letters to the editor concerning whether or not power plants would have enough capacity to supply the electrical load added by electric vehicle chargers. Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told citizens not to charge their EVs in the late afternoon and early evening, and, even so, some parts of the state are being subjected to brownouts due to the power shortage.
For people who bought EVs, this is a real kick in the pants. Imagine having a $40,000 vehicle and not being able to drive it. Now Newsom wants to postpone the closing of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant from 2025 to sometime in the future due to the shortage of power from all existing sources. Adding additional power sources will also mean additional, ugly power lines and poles to get that power from the power source to where it is needed.
