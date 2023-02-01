When I joined a packed meeting last fall, it was reassuring to see so many community members voicing their opinions.
And yet, many representatives of the town seemingly thought otherwise, expressing disgruntled sentiments like “where were you all earlier?” or “people only come to complain.”
To hear elected officials, and my neighbors, speak about us with such disdain was upsetting, not to mention completely unnecessary.
The more active a dissenting group of townspeople became, the more disrespect I observed from some of the town’s elected officials.
This ordeal really highlighted disparities within Thurmont.
It’s not the first time this town has been accused of such. I just happened to witness the preferential treatment, and where it was directed, over the past few months.
Daniel Cross, the developer, received special treatment. It was apparent in his interactions with town employees from that first meeting, as well as the public support they showed him. He received unequal access to town communications, including Thurmont’s official website.
Since Thurmont is working toward progress and growth, I’ll leave current and future officials with these suggestions:
• Leave the fake news and age of misinformation approach in the past.
• Listen to constituents. Try new ways of connecting with citizens and involving them in the democratic process, rather than spurning them and dismissing their feedback.
• Increase transparency. If you’ve followed this news story, I’m afraid you’re only getting a small portion of what’s happened. Decisions that affect the public should be made in public; it’s that simple.
• Do better. Even as a homeowner within the town, my motto is to leave things better than I found them.
Progress comes in many forms, but I would ask our politicians: “What future are you creating for generations who will be bound by your choices today?"
