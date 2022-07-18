Once again, we face an election here in Frederick County. In my 40 years in Frederick, development was, is and will be the greatest issue facing our county officials. The big question is: What costs are developers expected to cover? Roads and traffic, sewage, water, schools and county resources (social services, inspectors, police and fire protection) are all part of the long list of expenses generated by development. There’s big money on the line.
Developers often claim that development pays for itself through the taxes it generates. Never once has development resulted in less taxes, quite the contrary. The history of taxation in Frederick County shows that its lowest tax rates were when the county had the least amount of development. Tax rates have risen steadily as the county developed. There are benefits to development, but it always comes at a cost.
County officials are put under great pressure to arrive at a decision that favors developers. The expenses are so great that developers make large donations to politicians’ campaigns and hire lobbyists to affect policy.
Politicians who are heavily influenced by developers like to present their viewpoints as ideology. They like to align themselves with national issues. Opposition to their stance on development is presented as an attack on freedoms and a support for extreme, leftist ideology. This is smoke and mirrors. They’re trying to influence people through issues that have nothing to do with what’s really at hand.
If you want to know who is influenced by developers, examine where campaign donations are coming from. Developers don’t donate large amounts of money to politicians who will hold them accountable, who will make them pay for the costs their developments engender. Vote for someone who will protect the interests of Frederick County taxpayers.
Douglas Moulden
Emmitsburg
