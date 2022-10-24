I am a devout, practicing Jewish woman of almost 89 years. Growing up in an almost entirely Jewish neighborhood in Baltimore, my religion was never a problem. Most of us knew that there were sections of the city where Jews could not live, but we accepted that fact. So until I reached college age, I never encountered antisemitism.
As I became more aware of where I went, where I traveled, whom I met, I soon realized that there were people who scorned my religion and the people who practiced it. No one gave me any advice about how to deal with hatred towards Jews, and my strategy was just to avoid people and places where I was not wanted. Thank goodness, that changed.
Younger, stronger, more determined and able people began to fight bigotry, not only in my city but everywhere. When it was exposed that the Nazis annihilated 6 million people in World War II, and Harry Truman recognized the State of Israel, being Jewish became a right and a privilege.
Jews won Nobel Prizes, made many significant discoveries, were authors, composers, statesmen, advisers to the President, prominent lawyers, physicians, inventors, and their work was heralded here and abroad. Yes, there were still people who harbored a distinct hatred of Jews, but we all hoped that they were in the minority. Now, many years later, antisemitism has again raised its ugly head and become a scourge, not only here but all over the world. Prominent people are espousing despicable speeches and remarks about Jews.
The Anti-Defamation League said that in April that there were over 2,717 reports of incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment of Jews in 2021, and the numbers are rising. People like Kanye West, now called Ye, are spearheading campaigns against the Jewish people (doesn’t Ye know that Jews were the first to march with Blacks to end racial segregation?), and unfortunately he is not the only “celebrity” to do so.
Closet antisemites are appearing regularly with remarks that are insidious and very hurtful. Hating a religion and those who practice it cannot be tolerated! I now live in a building in a fine community, where I am the only Jewish resident. In the past seven years, my neighbors have been the kindest, accepting, tolerant people anywhere. I am truly puzzled why uninformed, intolerant people need to find a scapegoat for the problems facing us today. And as one person who reveres her religion and is saddened by this new hatred of my kinsmen, I am at a loss at what actions I can take to dispel this animus. When troubled, I always turn to prayer: Let those who are wiser, more prominent, more respected speak out loudly, and try your damnedest to fight this new epidemic of hatred ... not only of Jews but of all religions, large and small! Amen.
