I am a devout, practicing Jewish woman of almost 89 years. Growing up in an almost entirely Jewish neighborhood in Baltimore, my religion was never a problem. Most of us knew that there were sections of the city where Jews could not live, but we accepted that fact. So until I reached college age, I never encountered antisemitism.

As I became more aware of where I went, where I traveled, whom I met, I soon realized that there were people who scorned my religion and the people who practiced it. No one gave me any advice about how to deal with hatred towards Jews, and my strategy was just to avoid people and places where I was not wanted. Thank goodness, that changed.

