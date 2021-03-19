In November, we elected the first woman of color to be the vice president of the United States. And with her, we now can boast that we have "a second gentleman." Americans have always accepted that the spouse of the VP would mostly have a ceremonial job, and we saw little of them except in the Obama administration where Jill Biden was given responsibilities.
I don't remember ever hearing or seeing much of Mrs. Pence. However, now we are wondering just what role Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will play in the next four years. Yes, he will be a guest lecturer at Georgetown, but we now have the opportunity to use his expertise and create a vastly new agenda for the vice president's mate.
Why should he (or she) be just a figurehead? So, I am suggesting that Mr. Emhoff explore and address new territories for the spouses of the vice president and change the way we have always looked at this role.
Of course, he will accompany Vice President Kamala Harris on her trips, perhaps locally or to foreign countries. We do remember how Ivanka Trump sat at the table with dignitaries and loudly voiced her opinions without a clear portfolio. Being ceremonious is easy, but taking on concrete responsibilities is more difficult and needs to be officially sanctioned by the president. Perhaps Emhoff and Jill Biden might coordinate and work together. Then we have two distinct representatives ready to be seen and heard, heralding the agenda of the Biden administration.
Mr. Emhoff appears to be cognizant of his wife's distinct role and he gives us the impression of acknowledging and understanding that his wife is a pioneer and she is paving the way for more minorities and women to be elected to high offices. His support is not unnoticed. But it is important that he helps to change the role he is now playing so that others who follow him will have the same opportunities.
Being an ambassador of good will is just not enough for the second gentleman when he is capable of doing more and paving the road for other second gentlemen and ladies to follow. I look forward to seeing Mr. Emhoff create a new role.
In the next four years, we desperately need to erase the ills of the last administration, and we have talented and knowledgeable people to assist in seeing President Biden's agenda succeed. The second gentleman is available to help.
