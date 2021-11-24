I would imagine that owners of a totally electric vehicle feel they are doing a small bit toward helping our country achieve its stated future climate and emissions goals.
But here is a question. When charging your vehicle, does your electricity come from a power plant, which burns fossil fuels and contributes to global warming? Does the electricity come from renewable wind or solar panel farms?
Do we have reason to pause? Should we ensure our electric charges originate at wind or solar sources or is an electric vehicle more a means of saving gas rather than old mother Earth?
James Gallagher
Monrovia
