We need to think hard about the midterm elections. Since President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority have been in power, our country’s inflation has reached its highest rate in 40 years. Look at your monthly household budget and what you are now paying for food, gas, clothing, airline tickets (if you can even get a ticket) and vacations (if you are taking one).
Prices for consumer goods are through the roof. A person traveling to and from work in order to fill a gas tank of 15 gallons at a rate of $4.59 a gallon will pay $68.85 to fill that tank. That is just for fuel. Now add in food, clothing, school supplies, school activities and entertainment (if you’re able to go out). Inflation continues to go nowhere but up.
Now if that was not enough, Biden and the Democratic majority want to throw more money at the problem, which will do nothing but increase inflation and the burden on American families even more. They have thrown billions in money and equipment into the war in Ukraine. The thing about that is no one is keeping track of where the equipment and money is going. They want to increase the funds for Ukraine, and there is no stopping their spending. Who is suffering because of this spending? American families.
After living through the Vietnam War and watching the money spent and the lives lost, as well as what happened in Afghanistan, again watching our money and our soldiers’ lives lost only to walk away and leave it to the enemy. Afghanistan was a joke in how we walked away from that. We lost countless lives and walked away leaving millions, if not billions, in equipment on the ground for our enemies. We left Americans abandoned on the ground who went through hell before we could get them out. This was a bigger embarrassment than Vietnam and was under Biden and the Democratic majority.
For the life of me, I cannot understand how we as Americans — no matter your party affiliation — could go on supporting this administration and its majority. It has to change, people. We have to make that change come November. Will change be any better? I don’t know, but I am willing to try it. I do know this: If we allow the status quo to go on, it will get worse because they will keep spending and printing money we do not have. We were the most powerful and most respected country in the world. I doubt if we could say that now. I love my country; I served my country for 50-plus years in public service. But I do not agree with who is running my country now and have decided to make a change come November.
Charles Hubbard
Middletown
