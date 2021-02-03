In his column on Jan. 28, Rick Blatchford stated that the swamp has won, and he is correct. The problem is that in our system only candidates from our two major political parties have a chance to win. Blatchford refers to the politicians of both parties as swamp dwellers. I think we should use “swamper” as a synonym for politician.
In 2016, the Republican Swamp Party decided that Donald Trump was the best candidate to lead them to victory. Trump used the Republican Party to get elected and then decided he would lead the country as a king. It turned out that Trump’s kingdom was worse than any swamp. Most Republican swampers continued to support him because his voters were needed to keep them in power.
Trump’s leadership was so bad, most swamp experts felt he had no chance of being re-elected. However, he received more votes than expected because many voters felt he would be better than the swampers.
In 2016, I could not bring myself to vote for the candidate of either major party so I voted for one of the minor parties. In 2020, I felt the swamp would be better than four more years of Trump as king.
Our Congress, when led by either major party, is full of swampers. It appears they spend much of their time and our tax dollars on things that will help them get re-elected. They receive guidance and help getting re-elected from swamp guides, also known as lobbyists. These swamp guides represent the largest and wealthiest organizations and corporations in our country and wield significant influence in the swamp.
As individuals, you and I do not have swamp guides, so we will remain swamp losers.
Newt Plaisance
Frederick
The Republican Party is definitely a swamp filled with toxic waste like that termagant, Majorie Taylor Greene, and troglodytes like Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn and Matt Gates, just to name a few.
The Democrat Party is more of a vernal pool. All in all, I’d say they are more fit to serve the nation right now.
