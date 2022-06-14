What was once a strong, world-class education system has been chipped away to its very core, and the future is unclear. The lack of strong and wise leadership has been devastating for our schools and the heart of our communities.
Fortunately, we have a new and dynamic leader at the helm, Dr. Cheryl Dyson, but she will need to have the very best team of new board members that only we the voters can give to her.
Rae Gallagher is part of that team. Smart, conventional leaders are not a dime a dozen, and Rae is certainly qualifies as one of them. After the devastation of the past several years, part of what is absolutely essential to the future of our schools is having a leader who has the heart to be able to connect and build trust again with our teachers and families, to inspire us to care about our children first. The best of leaders have both the heart and the vision.
The ability of a leader to see, analyze and resolve the daunting challenges FCPS has accumulated these past several years also becomes essential. This requires us to elect a leader who can do this from both 30,000 feet AWAY and from in the weeds. Only that leader truly understands how all the intricacies fit together and can create new solutions. For us, that person is Dean Rose.
The intricacies are like a chain, and we are truly in this all together. Ysela Bravo intuitively understands that, for our community and school system, we are only as strong as our weakest link, and that “just leadership” requires us to ensure and expand equity for all. She has a passion for serving others, is independent minded, thinks outside the box, and is persistent.
While we will need new thinking and new solutions, we also need experience, wisdom and institutional knowledge on a board that guides a system as large as FCPS. Karen Yoho has been an educator with FCPS for decades, knows the profession, and knows firsthand the changes and challenges of the recent decades. Recently retired, she’s finished one term as an FCPS board member and would bring a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to the board.
Nothing less than the future of our schools is at stake. This election is critical, and we must vote! While we all have have eight votes in the primary, I plan on casting four — for Rae, Dean, Ysela, and Karen. It is only a matter of a month before early voting begins!
When did Frederick ever have “strong, world-class education”? Let’s not be delusional.
