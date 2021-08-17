Enough debating. Just get it. It’s protection. It protects your family and your community. It’s a matter of safety. Many experts say you are safer and more protected when you get one. Public places with a lot of them are statistically safer. Any complications from them are proven to be minimal.
Does this sound familiar? It’s kind of hard to argue with the logic used by the editors of Frederick News-Post in its Aug. 7 editorial, “The time has come to start requiring vaccines.” I use the same logic for private gun ownership. Embrace the Second Amendment. Purchase a gun. Buy some ammunition. Most importantly, get yourself trained. Public safety is paramount.
Quarantines were used in the 17th century. True. The 18th century saw plenty of quarantines in the old world as the United States began to flourish. True. However, the embrace of prevention methods favored by autocrats while omitting our own defined constitutional civil liberties is willful ignorance.
The Second Amendment is a God-given right predicated on a choice. Consider this. ”A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies.”— George Washington, Jan. 8, 1790.
The FNP suggests that laws for seat belts in cars equate to citizens supporting intrusions on individual liberty in the name of public safety. No. Driving a car is a privilege. Driving is not a civil right. Demanding a person to wear a seatbelt does not have lasting physical health effects on a person whereas a vaccination may be harmful to those allergic to vaccines. Many conditions could prevent one from taking a vaccine. Civil liberties are endangered if the FNP suggests “This is one of those times. If you want to fully participate in society, you need to be vaccinated or frequently tested to prove you are not spreading disease. It is a rule as old as our country”. Where is that written in the Constitution? Who’s next?
This world isn’t perfect. It will never be without risk for anyone. I would sooner err on the side of freedom. Consider this, ”I prefer the tumult of liberty to the quiet of servitude.” – Thomas Jefferson, Jan. 30, 1787.
James Grose
Myersville
