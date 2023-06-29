After months of suing stonewalling Frederick County government officials for information regarding data centers planned for the Sugarloaf Area Plan, a judge has ordered over 800 pages of documents to be made public.

The contents revealed what the Sugarloaf Alliance and other environmental organizations have argued since 2021: Amazon Web Services (AWS) was involved in the legislative process, an involvement the County Council fought vigorously to deny, ignoring several Public Information Act requests seeking accountability for Frederick County citizens concerning the construction of data centers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription