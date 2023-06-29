After months of suing stonewalling Frederick County government officials for information regarding data centers planned for the Sugarloaf Area Plan, a judge has ordered over 800 pages of documents to be made public.
The contents revealed what the Sugarloaf Alliance and other environmental organizations have argued since 2021: Amazon Web Services (AWS) was involved in the legislative process, an involvement the County Council fought vigorously to deny, ignoring several Public Information Act requests seeking accountability for Frederick County citizens concerning the construction of data centers.
According to The Frederick News-Post, AWS offered “suggested changes” to the legislation on Critical Development Infrastructure (CDI) for the county.
One suggestion, the addition of “nongovernmental electric substation as a principal use,” was incorporated into the final legislation. These CDI substations had not been in the original county policy drafts.
The process reeks of corruption. AWS contributed to the very legislation meant to regulate its activities.
This is a classic case of a corporate entity the government is supposed to regulate co-opting the process, so that the government ends up not representing the people, but instead doing the business of the corporation (in this case AWS).
This very same legislation can be used to benefit the Quantum Loophole project near Adamstown.
Compounding the ethically questionable behavior of the council, according to former Councilman Kai Hagen, council members had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, prohibiting the members from discussing the influence of AWS with county citizens.
According to Hagen: “… the conflicting records points to the county concealing developments related to data center zoning.” And “the public and local organizations were misled and lied to. ... It’s damning and upsetting.”
Many unanswered questions remain.
Why did former County Executive Jan Gardner decide to withhold such crucial information from the citizens she supposedly represented? Why did it take legal action to force the County Council to be honest with the people of Frederick regarding AWS involvement?
Even though AWS dropped out of the project, why did the council ever allow a corporate entity to help it draft legislation intended to monitor that very corporation and thus protect the interests of Frederick County voters?
What role, if any, did current County Executive Jessica Fitzwater play in the process, since she was a member of the County Council from 2014 to 2022?
Why have both steadfastly refused to comment publicly on their role?
Keep up the great investigative reporting, Frederick News-Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.