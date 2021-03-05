I suggest before anyone else writes a letter, or in any other way, reports anything about President Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, they look up and read the full and exact words used by President Trump in his speech. I read those exact words in “Transcript of Trump’s Speech at Rally Before Capitol Riot: NPR.”
Also, I ask the News-Post to publish an article on President Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer’s video showing all the Democrats who used the word “fight” in past rhetoric. Those two items should be enough to reply to all the letters I feel were wrongfully published by the Frederick News-Post from writers like Leatrice Urbanowicz, “Grievous crime vs. political theater” on Feb. 15.
The exact words spoken when President Trump talked about going to the Capitol were, “I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
It has also been reported, and now proven true, that the insurgence on the Capitol was planned and known by law enforcement in advance of Jan. 6.
I, and all Americans, grieve over what happened at the Capitol of our country on Jan. 6. We also grieve at the riots that have and continue to happen in many of the large cities in America over the past several months. Most of these riots used peaceful demonstrations as a staging point. These riots are equally damaging to our country including the reckless destruction of small businesses that include loss of jobs, loss of other government buildings including a police station and the un-American image each of these reckless attacks present to the rest of the world.
Everyone of these wrongful attacks on America need to be fully investigated by a bipartisan team of honest Americans, and laws need to be established and enforced to prevent any of the rioting or other insurrections from ever happening again without the consequences of due process of all new and existing laws. Those laws must be fully applied and followed up on all the participants that were not involved in only the peaceful demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.