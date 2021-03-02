Rick Blatchford's Feb. 26 opinion column (Examining the impeachment trial) is actually the voice of an individual who cannot recognize the truth even when the evidence is overwhelming.
Yes, the outcome of the trial was never in doubt, but the audience was the American public and the world, and they saw the truth.
The ex-president fomented the violence and history will record it as such. Mr. Raskin did an outstanding job and should be applauded.
Thank you Mr. Gilden. I am really hoping against hope that people really watched and understood what they were watching. It feels like people that already went in thinking that 45 wasn't guilty weren't swayed and have internally moved their moral goalposts so far that they are no longer on the same planet.
@NMP
It is nice to hear from people that threw out the orange kool-aid. That orange kool-aid went bad about 5 years ago, now most people throw out expired food, you know because they don't want to get sick ? But then there were the other people that were going to own the rest of us and continued to drink the expired orange kool-aid. (Truth be told these other people have indeed cut off their nose to spite their face) so...you can't taste what you can't smell.
See that's what happens when you drink expired orange kool-aid, you lose all sense of smell and without smell a dog don't hunt ......
As of mid-February, over 140,000 registered Republicans have changed their party affiliation in Pennsylvania, California, and Arizona. And let's not forget the people who refused to wear masks and have passed on, most were likely affiliated with the Republican party.
Biden approval rating has surpassed 60% and 76% of voters support his stimulus package. Feel better Micky?
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/541032-bidens-approval-tops-60-percent-in-new-poll
That 75% figure is as much a measure of ignorance of the package's details as it is a measure of approval. The main stream media meticulously ignores the hundreds of billions in Democratic goodies that have nothing to do with COVID relief. They also ignore the $600-plus billion that are scheduled to be spent two years from now and yet somehow made their way into an "emergency" package. The funds targeted for financial relief of average working Americans are not in dispute. The Christmas tree Dems have designed to feather their nest is.
76%.
Veritas - [yawn]
@V
So your point is ???? The main stream media meticulously ignores ....well you did just tell a truth about yourself veritas..do you know what that truth is?
Trump continues to live rent free most democrat's brains, why can't we move on and talk about the achievements of the new administration thus far.
In other words micky, let's give the ex president a pass and bury his actions, including the actions of those who support(ed) him. Not gonna get a pass bro!
History won't give him a pass but the lag will be excruciating. I was a twentysomething adult when a tenant sent a hot letter to my 28 year old boss, referencing the "red flag era" and McCarthy We were both like, "What?!" We probably grew up among some McCarthy supporters or victims, but I'm thinking it may have had parallels to how "we" avoid certain topics in certain settings. When it cools off it will be history's judgment that lasts.
We still remember Benedict Arnold. Those who forget history (or never learn in the first place...or try to revise it to their liking) are bound to repeat it. Trump was essentially Nero, playing the fiddle while Rome burned....or in his case, the insurrection of the Capitol took place around his crumbing election steal lies.
A tumor was removed from the American brain. You'll excuse us if we wait and make sure the lymph nodes are clean and the synapses can be repaired.
Should we try some hydroxychloroquine?
It’s funny micky, that’s exactly what the Republicans said when President Obama’s Administration. All we heard for the four years of Trump was “it’s Obama’s fault, it’s Hillary’s fault, well we’re just doing what Obama did”. Republicans just don’t want to be reminded of their past Administrations failures.
Short, sweet, and correct Mr. Gilden.
We are already seeing the ramifications of what is continuing due to the GOP whitewashing Trump's actions. CPAC was a sad example of the continuation of Trumpism and the plague of lies and disinformation and the ongoing denial of the fairly won election. We still see the rampant commenting here from the usual crowd that can't handle that Trump is no longer chief orangutan allowing to sling his poo upon the nation from the White House.
