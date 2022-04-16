For the first time ever, we see what you might call an undead President. That cannot be a good thing.
Let none say we weren’t warned. In July 2019, Donald Trump claimed the right to do “as President ... whatever” he might wish. One would have hoped 10-year-olds would have known better — and that adult citizens (seeing how even King George III, whose yoke our founders fought off, could not go that far) would have been unabashedly alarmed.
There’s more. In September 2016, Trump endorsed strongman Vladimir Putin’s “very strong control.” On Feb. 22, 2022, he called Putin’s “peacekeeping” in Ukraine “genius.” (No wonder Russian TV’s Evgeny Popov urges his viewers to “call on the people of the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early, and to again help our partner Trump to become President.”)
Don’t look now, but some of Trump’s own flock have tried that very thing. So much so, even Mitch McConnell, R, has called the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege a “terrorist” attack.
And now Trump strives to escalate. At a rally on March 12, 2022, he told his audience to “lay down their very lives” on his behalf. (Trouble is, you can’t spiel that archly without effectively touting Civil War II.)
All the more in the age of QAnon, we need the truth. By and large, it’s been lacking. Professor/author/councilor on foreign relations, Barbara Walter, finds us still groping in the dark — simply because most of us remain ignorant or in denial of Trump’s most telling and repugnant “propaganda.”
Her 2022 bestseller is “How Civil Wars Start.” To forestall one here, she calls on us to hold ever-Trumpers to account; on pain of tangled webs, indeed, shall we continue to appease.
Only the truth, early and often, can keep us free. Let it be told to the absolute max.
John McQueen
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.