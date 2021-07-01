Three mysteries: one galactic, one global and one local seem to be preoccupying peoples’ minds these days. One might even be solvable.
Galactic: We’ve all watched the X-Files; we know aliens are among us. But grainy, out-of-focus videos recently released by the military have raised the question: If cameras on satellites can read a license plate 1,000 miles away, why are $100 million fighter planes equipped with cameras only used previously to take pictures of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster? We’ll never know.
Globally: The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is still unknown. Did this virus escape the Wuhan Institute of Virology because of failure of a biosecurity protocol? Or is the origin explained by the much simpler, more believable, and Facebook sanctioned scenario whereby this super virus mutated in a bat which then infected a pangolin that was captured and shipped to a meat market where it was eaten by a person that just happened to live within three miles of China’s version of Fort Detrick in the 1960s? A bipartisan effort by our federal government combined with full cooperation by medical researchers in China should resolve this mystery. In other words: the mystery will remain.
Locally: What are the blue lines painted on the 2nd Street tennis courts? Many think they are pickleball court lines, but they clearly are not. The back line is way too far back and there is not even a kitchen. I should know because being both old and a Florida resident for at least 183 days of the year, I am essentially a pickleball expert. What are these lines? My current guess is they are for the popular sport of sepak takraw, but for that the net seems too low. So the question remains: Why hasn’t Frederick painted some outdoor courts for pickleball? I also resent the cityoffrederickmd.gov website listing pickleball as a sport for ages “45 and up.” That’s ridiculous. Young people in their 40s and 50s shouldn’t be playing pickleball. How am I supposed to compete with them? I guess we might find out if we had some properly painted courts and it’s a mystery why we don’t.
