When is an "exercise in optimism" an exercise in wishful thinking? And what’s fear got to do with it? The News-Post op-ed from the leaders of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup (CEMWG) begs those questions.
I was one of the "committed citizen volunteers" for the first half of that year-long expedition. My commitment included seeing the forest fire as well as the trees. And registering the tremors of fear from the word "emergency" in the County Council resolution that started it all.
Fear is the mother of denial. Because slow emergencies are a nightmare, worse as they are part and parcel of other disasters in public health, the economy etc. Maybe those who know should pull their punches — especially if, through luck or privilege, they have some cushioning.
Hence the workgroup leadership’s “mandate.” In their News-Post piece, we have climate catastrophe presented as a not-great high school graduation speech: anodyne and self-congratulatory. The Future. Promise and challenges. Thank you; we worked really hard to get here.
To get where? And for what? If there is truth in that column, if there is urgency to our situation, it is buried in “our research” that was mostly known before the council resolution, applied to Frederick County. If we make it to Seamless-Equitable-Fast at the end, do we even know what that means? Or what it hides?
Talk about "our children and grandchildren" is sanctimonious when it ignores the failures of the parent and grandparent generation. How we got here. (I say that having 5 grandchildren).
But the "children" now have their own voice in the sunrise movement and elsewhere — only an afterthought for CEMWG, which was not quite as diverse as the authors implied. (And yes, the workgroup was unfunded and politically whipsawed, absorbing the abdications of other grownups).
As I write (Aug. 20) there are 99 large U.S. wildfires and complexes, going strong after burning 2.5 million acres. You don’t want to be there, or in Haiti, Siberia, maybe Florida and countless other places. You don’t even want the rest of the weather report. Our children 3,000 miles away are breathing the smoke, but it’s not too bad.
That’s the problem. Especially for the good people — including scientists — who worked within CEMWG’s self-imposed constraints. When it’s too bad, it’s probably too late.
This is not “an exercise in pessimism.” It is a precondition for actual mobilization — at a time when many alarms are ringing, too many people pretending the emergencies are elsewhere, and some folks internalizing the opposition.
