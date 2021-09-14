In her Sept. 9 letter to the editor, “Biden is America’s clueless leader,” Carol Keeney berates President Biden on the withdrawal of our troops in Afghanistan. Does she know that this action was already being planned by the 45th president?
Her judgment and berating of Joe Biden is not only misplaced, but totally incorrect. I assume she has forgotten the details about the war in Vietnam which took many lives from our military, but was also a no-win for the United States.
In her letter, she also denounces Biden, calling him clueless etc. Let me elaborate. Biden inherited a myriad of serious problems left by the last administration which included exit from the war in the Middle East. From the first day in office, he and his qualified appointments (unlike the unqualified Trump appointees) faced and tackled the raging pandemic, unemployment, climate change, infrastructure, natural disasters, and let us not forget the problems his predecessor created during his tyrannical four years in office.
Biden made it perfectly clear that his agenda would not only help our country, but would demonstrate to our allies, that the United States would return to sound policies. He promised he would address the relationships that Trump severed by neglecting his duties as President.
Trump perpetuated his ever-changing, problematic agenda to the extent that we could not predict any outcome. Ms. Keeney has some choice words to describe Joe Biden that are just plain wrong! (pathetic, weak, clueless?) Every time Biden addresses the public, he speaks decisively and gives us up-to-date information about his well thought out plans. As for calling him “a tired old man” I wonder if she understands the difference between a glass which is half empty and a glass half full?
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
