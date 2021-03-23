They glorified the thin blue line, but then they broke it. Twelve Republican members of Congress just voted against Congressional Gold Medals for officers who protected them, proving their conspicuous “Back the Blue” merchandise isn’t just hypocritical — it’s virtue signaling and it’s intended to intimidate minorities.
That’s why they raise U.S. flags drained of color after a video surfaces in which police kill an unarmed black American. Those who claim victims had it coming or denounce a few "bad apples" only love law enforcement when they think it’s on their side.
Last summer, Black lives mattered to more Americans than ever. Calls to "defund the police" scared us and looters took advantage, so some of us went back to sleep. Nuance seemed dead, but I found it struggling to breathe on Facebook. A Black friend said well-meaning whites who didn’t know his dad was a retired sergeant were making him uncomfortable by denigrating cops. A blended family I know from high school includes a father who patrolled Baltimore for 20-plus years and his NFL-playing son. Navigating nuance isn’t easy. We must support people of color and law enforcement by ending quotas, drug wars and taking a hard look at warrants, especially the no-knock variety. We should be funding de-escalation training and pairings with social workers.
Race-based analysis shows shocking disparities in outcomes of police encounters. Many whites won’t learn what they don’t want to know, but the writing’s on the wall — and the arms and patches of misguided extremists put in a position of authority over Americans of varying ethnicities. The reality that supremacists infiltrate and recruit those who work in law enforcement is what these 12 in Congress hope to hide by denying medals to honor the heroic officers who put their lives on the line.
As charges are brought against Capitol rioters, we find a disproportionate percentage fought their own sisters and brothers in uniform. Some Republican leaders say it’s time to move on, and call it a false flag operation in willful disregard of evidence as plain as the noses sticking out of their masks. MAGA’s support for police is not just black and white: it’s conditioned upon collusion and more like domestic abuse. They didn’t back the blue — they attacked the blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.