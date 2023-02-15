"Get involved!"
The ad in The Frederick News-Post (page B8, Jan. 30) carries this pertinent message.
"Get involved!"
The ad in The Frederick News-Post (page B8, Jan. 30) carries this pertinent message.
Glancing through the entire paper, I see several opportunities to be involved in many issues.
Residents from northern Frederick County attended a town hall meeting and reminded the Frederick County Council to not forget them during budget planning for the next fiscal year.
Another piece encouraged us to not despair over firearm deaths. (This is a challenge to those of us who want stronger gun control in our state.)
Next, we see pictures of those who generously support cancer patients (an excellent cause).
The mayor of Frederick ruminates about the video showing Tyre Nichols' death and calls the actions "heinous, horrific and an affront to humanity." Perhaps some concrete actions will follow.
On the next page (and we have seen and heard this many times), health experts say better opioid rescue drug access would save more lives. (This is something we can all agree to make happen.)
Then, we are asked, "Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?" Why choose? Write your members of Congress and tell them both are necessary.
A reader listed why MARC is important and encouraged more ridership because it is "more convenient and cost effective than car commuting."
Readers explain what is important to them and urge you to "get on board" and do the same.
There are many ways to speak out.
Write your sentiments, and attend functions that will determine outcomes that affect you and others.
Involvement takes many shapes and forms. Choose the issues important to you and decide how to express your support.
Protests are effective, but that takes much organization. Yard signs are highly visible and an easy way.
Attending meetings to speak is extremely effective. When you speak, make your points clearly and precisely.
Letters to the editor are read by the staff.
Your opinions count and can change the outcome of budgets, legislation, and many small but important issues.
You don't have to be a professional writer to put into words what troubles you and what should change.
You need resolve, courage and inspiration.
Once you react to one problem, the second will be easier. Soon enough, you can be a good advocate.
There is no room for temerity.
Take pen in hand, go to your computer or telephone, or join a group with the same opinions as yours for change, expediency, justice.
We are a democracy that allows freedom of speech. Use it wisely and often.
