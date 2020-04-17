Complaints that President Donald Trump did not act soon or effectively enough is either Monday morning quarterbacking or political opportunism at its worst.
Where's the questioning and commentary about what Speaker Pelosi, Gov. Newsom, Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, etc., could have done sooner?
All of them — Democrats and Republicans — have done their best as information became available. One can always argue that something could have been done earlier in any crisis.
Consider this. How many million Jewish people could have been saved if we had gotten into WWII sooner? See my point?
