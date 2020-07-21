I was saddened reading "Time for change in policing in Frederick County," particularly when finding that it was written by four Frederick County educators. There are many shortcomings in their thinking which sadly to me, as a fellow FCPS teacher, totally negates their argument.
Their sentiment is that the average police officer comes from a "warrior" mentality. I have known many police officers over the years and even have some in my family. This statement is simply not true. If any of these writers have had a student be disrespectful to them (which if they've been in education for time at all, then that's a fairly good possibility) they have been introduced to only a small sample of what our officers are subjected to on most of their shifts. If you doubt it, volunteer to go on a ride-along some time.
I certainly hope that the police officers who live and serve in Frederick County don't think that the sentiment expressed by these four educators represents the sentiment of many of us as teachers. I can state emphatically after almost three decades of teaching in Frederick County that they do not.
These writers have unfortunately bought into the fantasy argument of "re-imagining" the police. I can attest from personal experience that the Frederick city police purposely go out of their way to be their blessed "guardians" of the community and not their cursed "warriors." I invite any of these ladies to the next National Night Out, where the good that police from all over the nation is showcased. Contrary to their opinions, teachers and police are very similar — we both give and receive respect. To paint all police with such a broad brush as these ladies have done is patently wrong.
Every School Resource Officer with whom I have had the privilege of being associated with has been the epitome of class and has had the respect of students, staff and administrators. They many times develop solutions to problems that we cannot do simply because of their resources. I pray that we will not again be facing another school shooting in this country. However, history, especially that which we've seen this summer, seems to predict otherwise. If it tragically does, then all of us who teach and are respectful members of the community will not say that it's "time for a change in policing in Frederick County."
I speak on behalf of many teachers in Frederick County who say to our fellow brothers and sisters who are "guardians" of the community and who serve in various branches of local law enforcement: Thank you for what you do every day!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Hear, Hear!!! 👍👍👍 Mr. Daly!
