Loved the one-sided article you ran (Teen kneed by officer says he prayed for protection, June 16) about the arrest of the three young men in Ocean City. Let's look at the whole story.
The officers saw several people vaping on the boardwalk, which is a violation of city ordinance. State Del. Adrienne Jones stated, "vaping on the boardwalk is not a criminal offense." She is 100 percent correct. That's not why they were arrested.
Brian Anderson, one of the young men arrested, was told by police to stop vaping on the boardwalk because it was in violation of city ordinances. He was warned of the violation. The police walked away and Mr. Anderson began vaping again.
He ignored the warning, his choice. He was then asked for his identification. A lawful request. He stated, "What do they need it for?" He refused and started walking away. They needed it so they could write him a civil citation for the vaping. His refusal to produce his ID, and walking away, turned the situation into a crime. Before I hear the, "they could have let him go" crap, if you are stopped by a uniformed police officer for a traffic violation and you refused to show him/her your license, you will be arrested. Or maybe the law should be just let people go if they refuse a lawful request from the police. I bet that would work out just fine, don't you?
Mr. Anderson stated, "I could've been fully cooperative with them and I would have still ended up on the ground being kneed." Not true. He would have been issued a citation for a vaping violation and been on his way. He could have then went to court and contested the citation. Mr. Anderson and his friends are completely responsible for escalating the situation and being arrested. They made the choice not to comply with the officer's request and to then turn the situation into a criminal act.
The conduct of the officers while making the arrest will be reviewed and if they are found to be in violation of any departmental policies they will be held accountable.
No police officer wants to get into a physical confrontation with anyone. The outcome is never good for either side.
