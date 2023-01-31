Waste is a terrible thing to mind. However, mind it we must because our resources are not unlimited in home, school, industry, or government.
As an example: A student in a school cafeteria is given a container of milk or a small bag of carrots as part of a standard serving of lunch.
If the student does not drink the milk — does not even open the carton — and does not eat the carrots, both go right into the cafeteria trash can. That’s waste.
In addition to the obvious waste, there is an additional waste of money to collect that trash and haul it to a landfill, where it is buried to rot.
In recent years, some volunteers from Lunch out of Landfills, Frederick Compost Work Group, and Frederick Rotary Clubs have been working with students, teachers, and administrations in Frederick County Public Schools to redirect some of that waste.
Hundreds of unopened milk cartons and food containers are returned to the cafeteria or placed on “share tables” for other students. Food scraps are directed toward compost instead of trash.
At least one elementary school routinely diverted 85% of the lunchtime waste, according to the Lunch out of Landfills program.
This process is valuable not only in itself, to prevent wasted food and prevent methane emissions at the landfill, it is an important component in students’ overall education.
But there is only so much that volunteers can do.
On Feb. 1, the Board of Education will consider its budget for the coming fiscal year at a public hearing. The Frederick Compost Work Group will propose hiring a public school staff person to oversee various green school programs, to include the elimination of this food waste in all Frederick County public schools.
It’s not just an expense — it’s an investment. It could even pay for itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.