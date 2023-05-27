Star Parker’s column in The Frederick News-Post on May 18 ("How to honor officers during Police Week") takes an interesting turn as she bemoans a lack of religion as a potential cause for, among other things, gun violence.
She even wonders if it is possible for the nonreligious to have morals, a sense of right or wrong.
Let me clarify for anyone wondering: It is. We do.
I’m the chapter coordinator of Frederick Secular Humanists, part of the larger Washington Area Secular Humanists. We're an organization providing community for atheists, skeptics, and humanists. I’m also an atheist and I have a very strong sense of right and wrong.
I personally try to live my life the way my parents raised me — with values of kindness, justice, compassion, fairness, civic responsibility, and a dedication to living in service to others.
My moral framework stems from the social work code of ethics, which emphasizes service, social justice, the dignity and worth of each person, the importance of human relationship and integrity and competence.
It comes from the principles of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights — the right to life, liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, equality, and freedom from discrimination.
And it comes from the third Humanist Manifesto, which focuses on science, an understanding that humans are a part of nature, that ethics are derived from human needs, that fulfillment comes from the service of humane ideals, and that human relationships and working to benefit society create happiness.
Every nonreligious person has their own beliefs and experiences that form their moral framework, but rest assured, we have one. It is, in fact, quite possible to be good without God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.