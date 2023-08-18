Frederick City residents should be outraged after learning that Mayor Michael O’Connor and his administration have hoarded more than $10 million amassed from developers’ fees to go to affordable housing and schools. (“Aldermen call for funds from developers to be used for affordable housing, school,” The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 2).

At a minimum, the mayor’s inaction points to either incompetence or mismanagement of the city’s most effective resources it has to maintain and enhance city residents’ health, safety, welfare, and quality of life — money.

(6) comments

FrederickFan

The City elected officials seem.

chronically unable to make decisions. I am sure our school system could use the money for school construction. Not a difficult decision. They also have $7.5 million sitting around doing nothing that was allocated to a yet undefined community center on the west side of the City. A big fail by Katie Nash and Donna K. All talk. No action. No community meetings. So bring the total sitting around doing nothing to $17.5 million.

Girl No.3

I'm no fan of this mayor but 10 million isn't going to solve everything.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“Affordable” somehow always turns out to be way more expensive than anyone thought. Who has a plan for this $10M that won’t end up costing more before it’s done. Show of hands. Anybody. Builders should include affordable housing or this is what doesn’t happen.

Scott Forrest
Scott Forrest

Completely agree. Instead of making builders or developers give cash to the city, they should be required to build the infrastructure necessary to support their projects. That shouldn't fall on the citizens of the city/state/town to fill in for where the developers short cut or just ignore. And money sitting in a bank is doing nothing, unless the Mayor has absconded with some of it. :)

matthewboh

I'm sure this mayor will put together a committee to look into this issue. I don't understand how Mayor DoNothing won another term. Maybe the same way we got Sheriff WhatAnEmbarrassment.

threecents
threecents

The darn Democrats don't spend enough on social programs.

