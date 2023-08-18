Frederick City residents should be outraged after learning that Mayor Michael O’Connor and his administration have hoarded more than $10 million amassed from developers’ fees to go to affordable housing and schools. (“Aldermen call for funds from developers to be used for affordable housing, school,” The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 2).
At a minimum, the mayor’s inaction points to either incompetence or mismanagement of the city’s most effective resources it has to maintain and enhance city residents’ health, safety, welfare, and quality of life — money.
It is inexcusable that this money has gone unspent when there are so many unmet needs in the community, not the least of which is affordable housing in a city where property prices in recent years have been skyrocketing and median rental prices are higher than those in many major U.S. metropolitan areas (e.g., Denver, Chicago, Portland, Dallas and Tampa).
The members of the Board of Aldermen must work with the administration to see that these funds are spent where needed most and that it is done so efficiently, effectively, and promptly, all while keeping city residents informed of their actions.
In the meantime, the mayor should issue a public statement explaining why this money has neither been allocated nor spent for the intended purposes.
(6) comments
The City elected officials seem.
chronically unable to make decisions. I am sure our school system could use the money for school construction. Not a difficult decision. They also have $7.5 million sitting around doing nothing that was allocated to a yet undefined community center on the west side of the City. A big fail by Katie Nash and Donna K. All talk. No action. No community meetings. So bring the total sitting around doing nothing to $17.5 million.
I'm no fan of this mayor but 10 million isn't going to solve everything.
“Affordable” somehow always turns out to be way more expensive than anyone thought. Who has a plan for this $10M that won’t end up costing more before it’s done. Show of hands. Anybody. Builders should include affordable housing or this is what doesn’t happen.
Completely agree. Instead of making builders or developers give cash to the city, they should be required to build the infrastructure necessary to support their projects. That shouldn't fall on the citizens of the city/state/town to fill in for where the developers short cut or just ignore. And money sitting in a bank is doing nothing, unless the Mayor has absconded with some of it. :)
I'm sure this mayor will put together a committee to look into this issue. I don't understand how Mayor DoNothing won another term. Maybe the same way we got Sheriff WhatAnEmbarrassment.
The darn Democrats don't spend enough on social programs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.