You recently carried a letter to the editor ("State needs to shift focus toward mass transit" by Ali Williams on July 28) saying that mass transit is preferable. But the addition of express lanes in which variable toll rates are used to manage traffic density and avoid congestion will make I-270 a superb transit facility. MARC Rail-to-Frederick is a bust, used by fewer than 400 commuters per day. It’s circuitous and slow. Buses leaving Frederick and running in the future I-270 express lanes (ELs) will be at Shady Grove or Rockville before a MARC train even gets to the main line at Point of Rocks.
A reliable 30-minute bus ride in the 270 ELs to Shady Grove Metro might attract three or four times as many riders. Even so, it will never be significant compared to the 80,000+ users of 270. There's no potential mass in so-called mass transit here in Frederick County. Origins of trips and destinations are too dispersed and population densities are too low.
The letter writer claims "Maryland has forced its residents to rely on cars." Really, how? The sinister state forcing everyone to drive cars against their will? More likely, most people just find their cars more convenient for the vast majority of their trips. The car goes when you're ready, not according to some bureaucrat’s timetable. In the car, you travel nearly door to door, instead of having to get to the bus stop or the train station first. Convenient, customized, versatile.
Environmental? Transit occupancy rates have dropped so much it no longer has an edge. The pandemic is yet another blow. Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to fund additional express lanes with tolls is the only financeable transport improvement game in town. And it will benefit transit as well as the mass of the traffic.
There's a substitute, it is called van pooling.
I was turned off by the snarky comment about evil Maryland. The simple fact is that growth around this area is not focused on mass transit. As Peter himself says; too many varied points of origin and destinations. In places like Europe and Asia, you find housing and big work spaces clustered around mass transit hubs. Personally I think keeping 270 the way it is is the best way to "force" people to make the right choices. Though perhaps two lanes tracks down the middle for trains would be good.
There is another benefit to expanding I-270 with HOT lanes that people may not be aware of. I'm a transportation engineering professional and the general public isn't aware of just how close we really are to completely revolutionizing our use of personal transportation through connected and automated vehicles (CAV).
The first generation of CAV technology will probably broadly launch around the same time as construction is wrapping up on the I-270 project. The HOT lanes will provide the infrastructure to separate CAV from the "human controlled" vehicles and provide a safe environment to advance the system. Sensors and electronics to support CAV can be installed in the HOT lanes as opposed to across the entire width of I-270 which will dramatically decrease the implementation cost.
Looking 20-30 years down the road (pardon the pun), personal transportation will be completely autonomous and the need for these huge multi-lane interstates will disappear and we can actually demolish them or use them for other purposes. But this intermediate stage is necessary. These aren't far fetched ideas or unrealistic technology. This is happening right now and we in the engineering field are laying the groundwork now for these developments.
Interesting, Thanks for sharing.
How well do those vehicles work in inclement weather such as snow or heavy rain? How well do they work at assessing the risk of deer off to the side of a highway? While I want to see progress made with automated vehicles I don't think they will progress far enough as quickly as you claim and even if they do, how many people will sell there existing cars to buy a new one just to use those lanes? Some people worry about the health impacts from cell phones. What health impact will be involved with lots of self driving cars? How will security of any connections and stability of the network be guaranteed? Va Tech and VDOT have worked on smart roads for some time yet it only has a 2.3 mile road finished in 2000 that it uses for testing. Seems like we are a long way from widespread implementation and car makers won't make those vehicles until sufficient infrastructure exists.
It seems like a more immediate and practical solution is to control growth.
MD; while controlling growth is great in principle, in practice people keep having children so growth is inevitable.
Mr. Samuels is very strange. he is against the City of Frederick having a downtown conference center and yet wants the taxpayers to spend billions so he continue to drive his car. Having a modern mass transit system along the 270 corridor makes much better sense in the long run.
One interesting side note will be the sea change in how we view jobs and commuting in the post-COVID landscape (assuming there is one at some point). NYC is already seeing an exodus of workers who are quite happy working from home instead of long train/bus commutes eating into their time and budget. Does anyone remember the remote workplaces set up during the various gas crises? Does everyone really need to schlep down into DC every single day?
I take the Marc Train or at the worst the metro at Shady Grove. I have a co-worker who drives from Frederick every day to DC. She won't take mass transit for she likes her alone time in the car. Sometimes you cannot change people.
People want their drivable cocoons...
I do enjoy reading Mr. Samuel's opions, even when we disagree. He has facts to support his positions. However, I have to say "no good options" is closer than "no substitute," There is no place like home. People can work closer to their homes or live closer to their work. That fixes the problem. The resulting problem is affordable housing closer to DC or even reasons for companies to move to Frederick. And solutions are available. There are other options for working at a distance that we are perfecting now with online access and even satellite offices. We just need to sort out all the problems and solutions and see what fits.
I agree that destinations are too dispersed and we do need more lanes in the county on 270. But our entire country has moved us all towards cars that’s true. It’s been happening over decades, buying cars makes a lot of money. There’s also all the gas you buy and the businesses along the highway and car maintenance and so on. We just didn’t plan for mass transit like other densely populated countries did and I assume it will come back to bite us as climate change gets worse.
