U.S. Rep. David Trone appears to have begun his campaign for U.S. Senate by writing a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting an end to the 287(g) program in Frederick County.
Trone says he has heard from some constituents that they felt harassed. He can't give more information out of respect for their privacy.
He admits he has always been against the program. He seems to think it's OK to publicize this action and to inform The Frederick News-Post.
Did he ask for an investigation into the alleged complaints? Does he think there is no need for concern at the local level about people arrested here and what they are up to, given the massive release of unknown persons into our country at the border?
The question regarding legal U.S. presence that can trigger the 287(g) program is one of a number asked at the jail at central booking at the time of arrest. A significant number of dangerous criminals and even MS-13 gang members have been discovered and detained because of this program.
It appears Trone is jumping on the bash-our-decisively-elected-sheriff-bandwagon at the beginning of his Senate campaign. How unlikely that this is a coincidence. It's a disgrace.
