With the upcoming general election for mayor in Frederick, there can only be one valid choice and that is to re-elect Mike O'Connor.
No local official has done more in terms of an outreach to underrepresented and disadvantaged voices than Mike. He has taken concrete measures to purchase new police cars, which will not only improve emergency response reliabilities, but should attract the best and brightest applicants to the Frederick police academy.
The downtown merchants, and in particular the restauranteurs, have a fair-minded champion that listens. The O'Connor administration is in their corner, as opposed to someone that personifies a my-way-or-the-highway mentality.
Such thinking is, by the way, the complete opposite of public service. We have observed how seemingly perennial candidates (Robin Ficker) have been a distraction from the governance of neighboring Montgomery County. This is the time to reaffirm that the people of Frederick city have already spoken. Re-elect Mike.
Fred Michel
Frederick
