I am responding to the message on the front page Thursday regarding the 50+ parents wanting their children to return to school. Being a grandparent with three grandchildren schooling virtually, I completely understand what a disruption this has made in the lives of families. I have one staying at home from his senior year at college, one elementary and one in middle school. The challenges are tremendous.
They all have their days of frustration, but, thankfully, it is short-lived. I am asking that these parents wanting their students back in school to start thinking about all the mechanics of making this happen. You have teachers, administrators, secretarial staff, nurses, bus drivers, aides on buses, custodians, just to name a few that will be expected to be back to school. It seems these parents are thinking about their students and not the whole enchilada of what it takes to make daily school happen.
The school board, I believe, is working daily on how our schools can open. I watched the last board meeting and each one is trying to come up with the best/safest way to bring students back. Dr. Alban is working with everyone, the school board, the CDC guidelines, the health department and local government officials daily.
The board is wanting students to finish this semester while they are trying to figure out exactly — for everyone — how bringing the students back to class rooms can happen safely for everyone.
COVID-19 has been/is one of the most difficult challenges we have had to face. For sure, it isn’t over. Let’s stop, take a breath and realize this can happen to everyone. Until you have to bury someone special to you who died from this horrible virus, we sometimes think this is only happening to others and won’t hurt me or my family. Wrong! Think again. That’s what the school system wants to prevent. We don’t want anyone to get this and we can prevent this from happening.
Fran Taylor
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.