My wife and I had the pleasure of watching Peter Souza’s photo-documentary “The Way I See It” over the weekend. Mr. Souza was official White House photographer during the Reagan and Obama administrations.
One might think that the differences in the way that these two presidents governed would result in dramatic differences in the way their years in office would be presented. That was not the case at all; each president exhibited a considerable amount of class, grace, courage, humility, empathy and honor.
Watching the show could not fail to make the viewer yearn for even one of those qualities in the current occupant of the oval office. Sadly, during the past 45 months of this administration, none of them have been even remotely evident. We’ve instead had to endure a lack of veracity, a vile amount of boasting, petulant childish tantrums and incompetent mismanagement of our greatest public health crisis in a century, resulting in a current death toll of over 218,000 because of COVID-19.
Hopefully the polls are correct and this nightmare will end in a fortnight.
Philip Berkheimer
Frederick
