I was fortunate to have been born and raised in Maryland, and to have worked in Maryland. After my husband and I retired from public service in 2011, we moved to Florida. We always knew we would return to beautiful Frederick County to be close to family and friends.
Florida was a shock after living and serving in progressive Maryland for 60-plus years. Witnessing the collapse of civil public discourse, from the school boards to the governor, was shocking — and I see it seeping into public meetings here in Frederick. So, as so many times before, I cannot stay on the sidelines.
I am excited to be home permanently in Frederick — back in progressive Maryland, where the majority of our public servants fight to protect and expand our rights and services. But we have to fight to elect them to office.
As a former Maryland House of Delegates member for 12 years, I am often asked, “Whom should I vote for in the upcoming primary election.”
I am proud to share whom I voted for. I have personally worked with many of these progressive candidates:
US Congress
Senate: Chris Van Hollen
House of Representatives, District 6: David Trone
Maryland (statewide)
Governor: Tom Perez
Attorney general: Katie O’Malley
Comptroller: Brooke Lierman
State senator: Karen Lewis Young
House of Delegates, District 3: Kris Fair, Ken Kerr, Stephen Slater
Frederick County
County executive: Jessica Fitzwater
County Council, at large: Renee Knapp, Brad Young
County Council, District 3: M.C. Keegan-Ayer
Sheriff: Karl Bickel
Board of Education: Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose, Karen Yoho
Our right to vote is our most fundamental right — and responsibility. Every year, we hear this is an important election. But with the Supreme Court’s shocking stripping of gun safety protection and a woman’s long-held reproductive rights, this election is more important than ever.
Whether you vote by mail or in person, vote.
Sue Hecht
Frederick
