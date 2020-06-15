As parents of the Class of 2020, it has been difficult watching our children miss out on so many milestones during their senior year. The most important is graduation.
On Monday, June 1, our senior class would have walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Obviously, that wasn't going to happen. But instead, what did happen was nothing short of amazing -- the TJ Senior Roll Out.
This ride through downtown Frederick by hundreds of students from the Patriot Class of 2020 was a spectacular event to witness. They decorated their cars, beeped their horns, cheered and yelled because they finally had something to be excited about. Even though it wasn't a 'proper' graduation, these kids had smiles on their faces the entire time. It was amazing!
What made it even better was the support of our local community. People lined the streets, sat on their porches, stopped and parked, beeped, waved, made signs, hollered, cheered them on, everything to make them feel special. The fire department blared their sirens as the cars rolled by. We can't thank everyone enough who came out and supported our seniors. This was way more than we ever could have imagined it would be.
It was so much fun and it wouldn't have been as awesome without everyone showing up for our seniors! This is a memory they will never forget. Thanks for making it so special.
