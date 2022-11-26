Should a physician inform a patient of the risk of breast cancer if she has an abortion?
In an article published on pubmed.gov, J. Kindley shows that the “current level of scientific evidence linking induced abortion with increased breast cancer risk is sufficient to support an ethical and legal duty to disclose fully the risk to women who are considering induced abortion.” The article examines the “relationship between this evidence and the elements of a medical malpractice claim alleging failure to obtain informed consent.”
