I’m not a global conflict specialist, but perhaps the right rejoinder to Christopher Blattman’s curiously premised op-ed, “When will the costs of war force peace in Ukraine?”— run June 3 in the The Frederick News-Post — is best provided by a lowly, worm’s-eye view generalist.
Aside from Mr. Blattman’s blithe and, frankly, fatuous finishing fatalism about NATO possibly running only a “…small but scary risk of escalation” with Russia (translation: a superpower nuclear war, which, as we now know of the Cuban missile crisis, turned then on the close election of a peacemaking president!) over his recommended carte blanche resupply/rearming of Ukraine, there is something vaguely Stangelovian about his whole dodgy diatribe.
Prominent here is his premise — some fanciful “gravitational pull of peace” arising from would-be combatants’ fear of mutual bankruptcy — posited as the keystone guarantor (versus our niggling habit of always “focusing on the times peace fails”) of a peaceful order.
Say what? Could “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” general Buck Turgidson be any more obtuse — and turgid — about peacemaking’s rudimentary requirements?
What about active mediation efforts — as President Teddy Roosevelt did over the Russo-Japanese War — on the part of the United States? Or better yet, what about that preventive mediation move, which still might bear fruit vis-à-vis Ukraine, of keeping our 1990 word to Russia over Germany’s reunification that NATO would expand no farther east than Germany?
Blattman seems to ignore these more prosaic but pragmatic paths to peacemaking for his alchemy of inevitable insolvency’s “gravitational force”; and this seemed at first almost a spoof of the subject.
Ultimately, however, one realizes that the logic of Blattman’s closing recommendation — open-ended arms transfers until the base metal of death and destruction turns somehow into a golden peace — depends on his perverse predicate.
Gerard Corrigan
Frederick
Mr. Corrigan said "Or better yet, what about that preventive mediation move, which still might bear fruit vis-à-vis Ukraine, of keeping our 1990 word to Russia over Germany’s reunification that NATO would expand no farther east than Germany?"
Point of order Mr. Corrigan, wasn't that promise made to Premier Gorbachev? And wasn't he the leader of the Soviet Union in 1990 when that promise was made? And what happened to the Soviet Union in 1991? Didn't it collapse? So why would you believe that a promise made to a non-existent Soviet Union should still be honored today? Just because Putin misses the Soviet Union and would like to reestablish some semblance of that failed state, doesn't mean NATO should deny requests to join NATO from countries looking for protection from Putin.
Tell me, exactly what was the point of your LTE?
