I always read Chip Jewell’s columns. I appreciate his historical knowledge, and he writes well. I am responding particularly to his column in the Sunday newspaper about Frederick’s East Street corridor and the major changes that have been happening there in the last few years.
As a resident of the city since 2001 and a resident of Fredericktowne Village since 2006, I’ve seen the changes over the years. Like Mr. Jewell, I too found it charming to be so close to cornfields and agriculture, while being within biking distance of Frederick’s amazing downtown. And I appreciate that he balances his feeling of loss with the realization that Frederick attracts people who want to live here.
However, I would go further than him and say that, while I too feel a pang at the loss of the farmland, that the development along Monocacy Boulevard and East Street in the last decade or so is a fine example of Smart Growth policies. These areas, while undeveloped for so long, are extremely close to downtown Frederick (walking or biking distance) and within the city limits. I see these developments as “filling in the gaps” in the city, and I would argue they actually have a beneficial effect in perhaps taking pressure off of developing farmland further out of town, and reducing dependency on the car for all trips.
That said, I want to reiterate that I greatly enjoy Mr. Jewell’s thoughtful columns and encourage many more.
Peter Schulz
Frederick
