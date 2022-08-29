The Frederick County Council and Sugarloaf Mountain Treasured Landscape Management Plan should take into account Stronghold’s concerns and objections to that plan and come to a workable agreement. They have adequately preserved and proved to be good stewards of the area for many years and seem to be committed to doing so for the future.
The Frederick County Board of Education’s decision to not grant a waiver to Mr. Jay Mason’s request to teach in Frederick schools is a head scratcher and simply dumb. Why would they deny such a request when school systems and the FCPS are scrambling for teachers?
The Frederick County Democratic Committee’s choice of M.C. Keegan-Ayer to run for District 3 and her unbecoming actions toward that end are contrary to what good Democrats espouse. To disenfranchise a large group of constituents with such manipulative and petty tactics is shameful.
While I agree that the FNP should share all political points of view in the editorial section, I can’t help but roll my eyes when reading the blathering of Gary Franks and others when describing the horrible intent of Democrats. Their continual misrepresentations of the facts and objectives that most Democrats have are baloney.
