I watched the first Republican debate. This is my take on it.
I believe the frontrunners in order of dominance were Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott.
I watched the first Republican debate. This is my take on it.
I believe the frontrunners in order of dominance were Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott.
The two governors on each end did not impress me. Chris Christie did nothing but attack people and Mike Pence spoke as a preacher from the pulpit referring to God too many times.
I am safe in my connection to the Almighty. I want to hear want you will do as president.
DeSantis was the only one who spoke clearly of his ideas for the future and what he has done as governor of Florida.
Haley made several good points, especially on abortion. She said that no matter what a president wants related to abortion, they do not have the backing of the Senate to do it.
It does not matter what the majority of the American people want — there is not a Senate majority to get it done.
She made a good point about lying to the American people to become president, which is what Pence was doing.
I will continue to watch the debates, but so far, in my opinion, Haley and DeSantis are my frontrunners.
Democrats and Republicans need to watch.
Haley is a fiery candidate and she held her own with the men.
DeSantis has a heck of a record in Florida, standing up for parents’ rights, suspending a state’s attorney who was not doing her job, keeping schools open during COVID against federal policies.
He does what he says he will do and stands by it.
You need to watch these debates, especially since the Democrats cannot get enough candidates to have debates.
The bottom line: Joe Biden cannot speak well, which is why he will hide again in his basement. Can you see him on a debate stage?
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
(21) comments
Nicki was fine until she raised her hand.
I watched all the debates from four years ago, and Biden spoke very well - well enough to win the primaries and the general election. He still speaks well enough to win. I wouldn't vote for him in the primaries because I worry about his age, but attacking him for his speaking or for social distancing during the pandemic is idiotic.
The consensus was, even among Republibans, was that DeSantis was pitiful. I’m rooting for Ramaswamy, he came across as the obvious front runner by the time the Republiban Primaries start.😜
Of all the candidates, Ramaswamy is the biggest Trump supporter, so no.
Exactly Three. [thumbup]
Ramaswamy is scary.
I hope you’re saying this in jest. He is a tool.
Ask Desantis about him getting wealthy people to install an inside driving range (or whatever that is called) and flying around on their private jets. Beholden to the wealthy.
“The bottom line: Joe Biden cannot speak well, which is why he will hide again in his basement. Can you see him on a debate stage?“. Is he kidding? tRump is the one who refuses to debate. We can all speculate on why that might be, but personally I believe it is because he really doesn’t know anything about any of the issues and doesn’t really care if they don’t benefit him. It is much easier to sit on the sidelines and name call or degrade people than have a solution to a problem. I could never have imagined the American people even seriously considering someone like tRump. And I used to think Lyndon LaRouche was the bottom of the barrel!
I think Trump is afraid to debate - he always hides when there is real possibility someone will take him to task and he can’t bully his way past them.
Unfortunately, he did not have to do anything to win in absentia. A fine time to decide to listen to a smart advisor.
Is Biden in the Republican primary?
yeah you Republicans don't have much of field to chose from...I get why you are complaining Mr. Hubbard. I do appreciate your take on the debate, and look forward to your take after each Republican debate. It's been said they were just auditioning for a role as the Vice President....which one should 45 pick for his vice president?
*choose*..not chose
“It does not matter what the majority of the American people want — there is not a Senate majority to get it done.
Not get what done, Mr. Hubbard? If you are referring to banning abortion, you’ll find that only 13% of the US population wants to ban the procedure. The hardcore “Republicans” trying to ban the procedure are not following the wishes of their constituencies, and are losing elections because of that stance. Just look at what happened in extremely conservative Kansas earlier, and now Wisconsin. The ridiculous ban on that medical procedure at 6 weeks is absurd, because many women do not even realize that they are pregnant at that time. (Ladies, ever miss a period and not be pregnant? Happens a lot, right?)
https://news.gallup.com/poll/321143/americans-stand-abortion.aspx
”She made a good point about lying to the American people to become president, which is what Pence was doing.”
So, exactly what did former VP Pence lie about? He did not have the authority under the US Constitution to do what the former President (and his nutter lawyers) wanted him to do. Try reading that document, please.
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript
Spoken like a true right wing Republican. Gag
The Republican Party is worthless
Biden has debated Trump more than once and did just fine. If the writer is seeing DeSantis as a winner in that debate, I do not think he was paying attention.
He never has, what makes you think he would now?
Your LTE was in regards to the GOP Debate, but yet you ended it with a punch at Biden. Why?
None of these candidates are worth supporting - essentially all but 2 raised their hands to support 4 times indicated Trump if he were the nominee.
Exactly! They're the worst type of politicians - spineless!
