Did the Maryland taxpayers pay the salaries of those Republican legislators from western Maryland when they drafted a letter asking West Virginia to absorb Maryland’s three westernmost counties? Did they really think that such a proposal had any chance of being adopted?

Was that a worthwhile investment of their time and budgets? Are there no more important issues to work on?

Of course, maybe if the Democratic majority in the Maryland Legislature hadn’t gerrymandered their Congressional representative out of a job, they would have felt more loyalty to the state.

Aren’t our elected representatives supposed to represent the interests of all their citizens, and not just those who will vote for them in the party primary?

K.W. Lackie

Thurmont

Tags

(1) comment

Plumbum
Plumbum

It’s my understanding that Many from the 3 counties welcomed the idea and still do.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!