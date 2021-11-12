Did the Maryland taxpayers pay the salaries of those Republican legislators from western Maryland when they drafted a letter asking West Virginia to absorb Maryland’s three westernmost counties? Did they really think that such a proposal had any chance of being adopted?
Was that a worthwhile investment of their time and budgets? Are there no more important issues to work on?
Of course, maybe if the Democratic majority in the Maryland Legislature hadn’t gerrymandered their Congressional representative out of a job, they would have felt more loyalty to the state.
Aren’t our elected representatives supposed to represent the interests of all their citizens, and not just those who will vote for them in the party primary?
K.W. Lackie
Thurmont
(1) comment
It’s my understanding that Many from the 3 counties welcomed the idea and still do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.