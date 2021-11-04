I read your yeas and nays view in the weekend edition when you said you chuckled while people’s concerns in Western Maryland weren’t being addressed.
You stated there are better ways than threatening to leave the state. I would love to hear how people in that part of the state can have their concerns heard when no one will listen to them.
It’s not funny when people just don’t care about you.
Alan Tripp
Gaithersburg
