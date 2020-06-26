With all the systemic racism in the United States, when will Frederick do the right thing and change the names of public schools named after slave owners?
I know it's something that Frederick doesn't want to touch! Watch the documentary titled "Up from the Meadows." It gives a history of Black Americans in Frederick County. It can be found in the local library and the Frederick Visitors Center.
