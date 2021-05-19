Our country is in dire straits. Action is needed now, and the states can use the power reserved to them by Article V of the Constitution to rein in federal government overreach.
Marylanders support the Convention of States resolution calling for an Article V Convention of States — the process the founders created to ensure that the states could maintain the intended balance of power between the states and the federal government.
The resolution proposes amendments to (1) limit the nation’s out-of-control spending and debt, (2) the persistent federal overreach that interferes with our lives, our businesses, and our families, and (3) the entrenched elitists who no longer represent us, but rule over us.
It’s past time for both houses of the state legislature to vote on the Convention of States resolution. This is not a blue thing or red thing. It is an American thing. Once both houses approve, Maryland will stand with other states in solidarity to hold the federal government accountable. When two-thirds of the American states approve the resolution (34), a convention of states limited to the three specific items outlined in the resolution can occur. Constitutional amendments will have to be approved by 75 percent of the states. Once this is done, it is law.
There is a lot of misinformation about COS. It is not a “constitutional convention” or a “con-con.” Article V protects against any so-called “runaway” convention. Strong checks are in place in the Constitution as 34 states are required to call a convention, 38 states are required to ratify any proposed amendment, and only 13 states can defeat an amendment.
Learn more about the Article V Convention of States and sign the petition at conventionofstates.com.
