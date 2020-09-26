I am supporting President Trump all the way.
Look around at these Democrat-run cities all burned, looted and people scared for their lives.
If Democrats can’t run a city, how do people think Joe Biden can run a country after his 40-some years in office? He’s been collecting a big salary and has not done anything for America. I don’t get it.
Now, after 40 years, he has a plan? Wake up. I don’t want our country to look like these Democrat cities. These Democrat leaders aren’t doing anything to stop this or prosecute these people. In fact, Democrats (encouraged by Biden and Harris) have been paying bails to get these protesters back on our streets. Is that really what people want in America, someone that doesn’t care about people? Wake up.
Larry Bradshaw
Thurmont
Perhaps you should view more than Fox News to see that these cities are not burning. Yes, some criminals are taking advantage but the vast majority are protesting what they see as injustice. Also, did you forget to mention how wrong it is for the, I guess they must be republican, thugs to ride into cities shooting people with paintball guns. And did you forget to condemn an adulterer and liar and cheat.
