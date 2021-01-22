I write this letter to describe how unheard, disgusted, angry and disturbed I feel as an American citizen. This is not about supporting any political agenda.
No longer should career politicians continue to bite the hand of the people with their hidden agendas and backroom deals. We need legislation that sets term limits for Senators and House of Representative members. These elected offices shall not extend for more than two consecutive terms. For too long assistance with aid, funding of programs and laws that are fair and just for the American people are piggy backed against other packages because of political bureaucracy.
This behavior in all levels of government needs to stop immediately. Installing term limits won’t make these issues disappear, however, it will ensure a flow of constant new leadership. Those entering newly elected positions will surely have more of a commonsense approach to govern our great nation instead of career politicians looking for nothing but personal gain.
Somehow, some way, the most important question to ask oneself when proposing legislation has been forgotten. Does this potential law benefit the American citizens? If our elected officials are not asking themselves this question, then they clearly don’t have the will of the people as a priority.
All elected officials need reminded that the American people have entrusted them to act responsibly in any position they hold and to always keep America’s best interests at the forefront. Those career politicians who are serving for their own personal gain need to resign immediately.
Many of us have lost faith in the election process and believe inconsistencies have been uncovered to not trust any current or future result. This Constitutional right is a fundamental building block in our history, however it appears to be crumbling before my very eyes. Casting ballots grant the American people participation in the voting process and if that legitimacy is in question then “We the People” might as well be removed from the Constitution itself.
Our country is divided and restoring the validity of all elections should be an immediate discussion point for the Senate and House of Representatives. The American people deserve an election process that is without question secure. It must run smoothly regardless of location, be concluded in a timely manner with capability of being audited to check for any unsubstantiated fallout.
I’m asking my fellow American citizens to become aware locally and nationally of how your elected officials are behaving. Take time to compose an email or write a letter to those individuals and address them with what your concerns might be. Maybe if they know we are watching, they will begin to remember why they are in office and start putting America first.
Term limits, Yes! But also let's do away with bad campaign finance rules too.
